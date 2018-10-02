Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Ready to begin professional career
O'Connor was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor will begin his professional career after three seasons with the University of Denver. Known for his leadership and rigid work ethic, the right-shooting forward produced 16 goals, 27 assists and a cumulative plus-16 rating over 108 games at the collegiate level.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...