O'Connor was promoted on an emergency loan and will play Monday against Arizona.
The Avalanche are still dealing with a myriad of injuries so O'Connor will make his sixth straight appearance. The 24-year-old forward has three goals in 11 games and will be in a fourth-line role Monday.
