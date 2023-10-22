O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

O'Connor is at his best on the penalty kill -- he's scored a shorthanded goal in three straight games. It's not the most sustainable kind of offense, but it illustrates what makes him such an effective depth forward for the Avalanche. The 27-year-old has four points, eight shots on net, three hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through five outings overall.