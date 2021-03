O'Connor had one blocked shot over 13:07 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

O'Connor kept his spot on the fourth line despite J.T. Compher being medically cleared to return from an upper-body injury. The forward lines have been good of late -- the Avalanche have won five straight while scoring 21 goals -- so it's likely head coach Jared Bednar did not want to disrupt combinations that are working.