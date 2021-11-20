O'Connor had one shot on goal, one hit and four penalty minutes while finishing minus-1 in Friday's 7-3 win over Seattle.

O'Connor was the lone member of the Avalanche to finish on the negative side of plus/minus, but he remained at right wing of the first line for the second consecutive game. In two contests since he replaced J.T. Compher (upper body), who was filling in for Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), O'Connor has one shot on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, four PIM, one takeaway and is minus-1 while averaging 15:41 TOI.