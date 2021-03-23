O'Connor has been a healthy scratch for games Saturday and Monday.
O'Connor had been a lineup regular for nearly three weeks while Colorado dealt with injuries to the forward corps, but J.T. Compher's return from an upper-body injury dislodged him. O'Connor has three goals, 32 shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and six PIM over 17 games.
