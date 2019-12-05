Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Avalanche reassigned O'Connor to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
O'Connor's demotion suggests Andre Burakovsky (upper body) could be ready to return Thursday against Montreal. The 23-year-old rookie wasn't very productive during his seven-game stint with the big club, but he was able to score his first NHL goal Nov. 27 against the Oilers.
