O'Connor (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, and he will play in Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

O'Connor has been out since the start of April with the injury. He'll slot into the fourth-line role he occupied before the injury. The 24-year-old will work with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Newhook at even strength. O'Connor had five points, 37 shots on net and 29 hits in 22 regular-season contests.