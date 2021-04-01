O'Connor was promoted to the active roster Wednesday.
O'Connor will skate on the fourth line in Wednesday's home game versus the Coyotes. The 24-year-old winger has posted two assists and a plus-3 rating over the past three games, though he recorded just three points over his first 18 appearances of the year.
