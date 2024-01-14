O'Connor had an assist, two shots on net, three hits and two penalty minutes over 16:59 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

O'Connor helped keep the puck in the zone and picked up the secondary assist on Andrew Cogliano's game-tying goal in the second period. The assist extended O'Connor's point streak to six games, during which he as two goals and four assists. He continued to see action on the second line, but his window as a top-six forward should end soon. Artturi Lehkonen (neck) joined the Avalanche on their road trip and could return toward the end of the week. By then, Valeri Nichushkin (illness), who was unavailable Saturday, is expected back in the lineup.