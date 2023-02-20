O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and had three blocked shots over 12:11 of ice time in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

O'Connor took a couple of whacks at a puck that Edmonton goalie Jack Campbell tried pinning to the post, but the forward eventually muscled it past the netminder midway through the third period. It was the second goal in five games for O'Connor, who has seven on the season.