O'Connor scored a goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

O'Connor tallied at 14:52 of the first period to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. The 28-year-old forward has found a little more success with four points over his last nine games, but he is little more than a depth scorer now that the Avalanche have most of their top forwards available. He's collected seven points, 36 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating over 29 outings.