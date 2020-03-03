Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Scores on breakaway
O'Connor scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
O'Connor's second-period tally was scored on a breakaway after a pass from Gabriel Landeskog. The 23-year-old O'Connor now has two goals in 11 appearances this season. He's skated no more than 8:33 in four games since he was recalled from the minors -- don't expect the Texas native to make much of a fantasy impact.
