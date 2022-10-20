O'Connor had one shot on net, one hit and a costly giveaway over 8:01 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

While on the penalty kill, O'Connor turned the puck over while trying to make an offensive play in the neutral zone instead of a dump-in. The sequence led to the Jets' first goal of the game, and O'Connor didn't play much after that. He had just just six shifts over the final two periods and a season-low ice time. It's been a slow start to the season for O'Connor, who was dropped to the fourth line Wednesday.