O'Connor was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor has bounced between the taxi squad and active roster regularly. He'll likely be back in action Wednesday versus the Coyotes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Adds helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Suiting up Monday•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Up and down Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Draws assist Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Jumps up to active roster•