O'Connor notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

O'Connor ended his five-game slump with a helper on a Ross Colton goal early in the second period. After scoring shorthanded goals in three straight games from Oct. 17-21, O'Connor has been relatively quiet on offense. The 27-year-old is at five points, 13 shots on net, 18 PIM, seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 11 contests this season. He remains firmly in a third-line role.