Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Set for NHL debut
O'Connor was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday and will make his NHL debut later tonight versus the Kings, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old has posted nine goals and 16 points in 30 minor-league games this season. O'Connor is set to play on Colorado's fourth line, alongside Gabriel Bourque and Sheldon Dries.
