O'Connor supplied a goal in the Avalanche's 5-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

O'Connor didn't find the back of the net in his previous five contests, and he had just one assist in that span. That said, his marker early in the second period to boost Colorado's lead to 2-0 was the 26-year-old's ninth goal of the season, which is a new career high. O'Connor also has 17 assists, a plus-12 rating, 95 shots and 111 hits through 75 games this year.