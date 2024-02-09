O'Connor had an assist, two shots on net and one hit over 12:24 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

On an Avalanche rush, O'Connor drew a defender before slipping a pass to Zach Parise, who scored his first as a member of Colorado. For O'Connor, who was on fire before the All-Star break (13 points over 12 games), it was his first point since regular-season play resumed. He has 25 points through 50 contests, one shy of the career-best 26 he had over 82 games last season.