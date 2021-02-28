O'Connor was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
O'Connor has scored two goals through the first six games this year. The 24-year-old is expected to slot in on the fourth line next to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tyson Jost.
