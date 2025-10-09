Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Shifts to LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connor (hip) was moved to long-term injured reserve on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
O'Connor is expected to be out until early November, so this move provides the Avalanche with some cap flexibility without affecting his timeline to return. The 29-year-old is coming off of offseason hip surgery. Once healthy, he is expected to be a fixture in the Avalanche's bottom six.
