O'Connor was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor has injected a strong physical presence into the lineup, contributing eight total his over the last two games. The 24-year-old could return to the active roster for Wednesday's road clash versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Back on active roster•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Bumped to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Fills in for Calvert•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Shifts to active roster•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Back on taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Active for Wednesday•