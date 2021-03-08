O'Connor was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
O'Connor has been in the lineup for the last five games, recording one goal and 15 hits in that span. He could be promoted for Monday's game with the Coyotes if the Avalanche's forward group is still banged up.
