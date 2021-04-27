O'Connor (lower body) will be out long term after suffering a setback in his recovery, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
This is an unfortunate development for O'Connor, who had been nearing a return. While long term is a vague descriptor, O'Connor seems unlikely to return before the regular season ends in mid-May.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Nearing return to action•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Out long term•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Facing lengthy absence•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Injured in Wednesday's game•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Rises from taxi squad•