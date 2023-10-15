O'Connor had one shot, one hit and one blocked shot over 12:02 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over San Jose.

O'Connor skated on the fourth line for a second consecutive game to start the season. He's coming off year in which he had career highs in goals (nine) and TOI (14:12), but the winger may not repeat or improve on those numbers this season. O'Connor's served as a jackknife of sorts the last two seasons, but it's preferred his three-zone game is plied on the fourth line.