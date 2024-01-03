O'Connor had an assist and three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

O'Connor gathered a loose puck in the corner following a Cale Makar foray into New York's zone and spotted Devon Toews creeping up toward the net for the Avalanche's first goal. It was O'Connor's third helper in the last five games and raised his point total to 12 through 36 contests. The third-line forward is on pace to replicate last season's career-high 26 points over 82 games.