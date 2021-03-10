O'Connor was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor has played in the last six games for the Avalanche, scoring a goal in that span. The 24-year-old could still be a factor in the bottom six, but the returns of Matt Calvert and Nathan MacKinnon in consecutive games could shuffle O'Connor out of the mix.
