O'Connor had one shot on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.
O'Connor jumped up a line to the second unit, taking the spot usually reserved for Valeri Nichushkin, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols. Nichushkin could miss games Wednesday and Thursday, giving O'Connor more chances in a top-six role. He's been a versatile depth piece for the Avalanche this season, but the forward has just two points over the last 13 games.
