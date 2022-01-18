O'Connor had one shot on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

O'Connor jumped up a line to the second unit, taking the spot usually reserved for Valeri Nichushkin, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols. Nichushkin could miss games Wednesday and Thursday, giving O'Connor more chances in a top-six role. He's been a versatile depth piece for the Avalanche this season, but the forward has just two points over the last 13 games.