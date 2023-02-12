O'Connor scored a short-handed goal over 12:51 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Florida.

O'Connor went to the net on a 2-on-1 break and was perfectly placed for the rebound of an Andrew Cogliano shot to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. The tally, O'Connor's second on the penalty kill this season, snapped a 38-game. Scoring depth has been a challenge for the Avalanche, so it was a good sign to have a bottom-six forward contribute. O'Connor has six goals and 12 assists through 51 games.