O'Connor scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and administered three hits over 15:39 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Arizona.
O'Connor worked a give-and-go with Josh Manson on the rush, before he deposited a wrap-around goal. It was the forward's first tally in 10 games. O'Connor has five goals and six assists over 33 games.
