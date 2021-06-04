O'Connor (lower body) won't be an option against the Golden Knights for Game 3 on Friday, though coach Jared Bednar told reporters, "Hopefully get him ready to go as soon as possible," per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

O'Connor last got onto the ice March 31 versus the Coyotes, a stretch of 27 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Once cleared to play, O'Connor should slide into a bottom-six spot for the club, likely in place of Carl Soderberg or Alex Newhook. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old O'Connor notched three goals, two assists and 37 shots while averaging 10:56 of ice time.