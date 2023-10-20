O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
O'Connor has tallied a shortie in each of the last two games. The 27-year-old's tough play and solid defensive instincts have made him a fixture on the Avalanche's fourth line in recent seasons. He's up to two goals, 10 PIM, six shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating through four outings this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Goal, fight in win•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Skating on fourth line•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Sets new career high in goals•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Pots goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Picks up two helpers vs. Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Notches assist in loss•