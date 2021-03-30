O'Connor was promoted to the active roster for Monday's game against Anaheim.
O'Connor has now dressed for 14 of the team's 16 games in March, recording two points and a plus-3 rating during that span. He'll fill his usual bottom-line role Monday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Up and down Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Draws assist Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Jumps up to active roster•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Down to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Bumps to active roster•