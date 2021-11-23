O'Connor produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators.

O'Connor came up clutch in the third period, setting up Alex Newhook for the game-winning tally. The 25-year-old O'Connor has been solid in seven games in November, recording three goals and two assists while playing top-six minutes for the first time in his career. He has seven points, 40 shots, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 15 outings overall.