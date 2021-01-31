O'Connor scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

O'Connor sent a shot that bounced in off of Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen's stick for the opening tally. It was O'Connor's first goal in his first game in 2020-21. The 24-year-old center may get an extended look in a fourth-line role as long as Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (knee) is sidelined.