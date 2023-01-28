O'Connor picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

He also added three shots, four PIM, two hits and a plus-1 rating to his ledger, and both helpers came in the first period as the Avs jumped out to a lead they wouldn't relinquish. O'Connor hasn't scored a goal in 36 games, but he has delivered a pair of assists twice in the last three games and three times in the last eight, although those are his only points in January. The 26-year-old will continue to have minimal fantasy value unless injuries to the Colorado roster allow him to escape his bottom-six role.