O'Connor recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 2.

O'Connor is enjoying a solid start to the postseason, as he was coming off a two-assist performance in the series opener Saturday. He has four points so far in the series, which is even more surprising considering he plays in the fourth line. Plus, he had only 21 points over 80 regular-season games, which marked his lowest scoring output in the last four years, and making this impressive start to the playoffs even more eye-popping.