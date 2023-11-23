O'Connor (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and isn't expected to play Wednesday versus the Canucks, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

O'Connor saw 12:36 of ice time Monday versus the Predators, but it's unclear if he was injured in that contest. The 27-year-old will miss his first game of the campaign, with Riley Tufte recalled from AHL Colorado to fill in.