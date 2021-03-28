O'Connor was promoted to the active roster for Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights. He was then reassigned to the taxi squad, per CapFriendly.
O'Connor assumed a familiar fourth-line role Saturday. With Matt Calvert (undisclosed) out week-to-week, O'Connor will likely continue to yo-yo between the taxi squad and the active roster going forward.
