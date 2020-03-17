Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Ushered to AHL
The Avalanche demoted O'Connor to AHL Colorado on Monday.
O'Connor pocketed two goals in 16 games with the Avalanche this season, his first two goals at the NHL level. The rookie forward has 12 goals and 25 points in 40 AHL contests this season.
