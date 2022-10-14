Sedlak had one hit and won one of five faceoffs over 6:44 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Sedlak centered the fourth line for a second consecutive game. He's averaged 7:48 TOI through the first two contests, and more than a third of his playing time Thursday was spent on the penalty-kill unit. Sedlak is likely keeping the spot warm for Darren Helm, who is getting close in his return from an undisclosed injury.