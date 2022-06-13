Sedlak agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Monday.

Sedlak spent the last three seasons playing in the KHL for Chelyabinsk for which he registered 57 goals and 64 assists in 164 games. During his previous NHL stint with the Blue Jackets, the 2011 sixth-round pick managed just 27 points in 162 contests. If he does make the Opening Night roster next season, the 29-year-old center will almost certainly fill out a bottom-six role for the Avs and may need to serve as a healthy scratch periodically.