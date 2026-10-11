Blackwood made 17 saves in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He allowed five goals. Blackwood is being given every chance to earn the starter's role, and he's 2-2-0 with a 3.30 GAA and .867 save percentage in four starts. Colorado will need more from him, especially with Scott Wedgewood (1-0-0) sitting on the end of the bench. Blackwood's battery-mate went 31-6-6 with four shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage in 2025-26. The Avs play back-to-back games with the Stars this coming week and again against the Flyers and Devils the next week. Blackwood will need to nail the crease down in his half of the contests to avoid a controversy.