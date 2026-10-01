Blackwood stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

The Avalanche had some rust to shake off in front of Blackwood, leading to a bit of a messy game. Two of the Kings' goals came shorthanded, but the Avalanche also went 4-for-5 on the power play. Blackwood is better than this game's stat line would suggest, and he should settle into a nice groove as the team in front of him gets up to speed. The Avalanche's next game is Saturday versus the Blues, and it's not yet clear if the team will lean on a starter or have Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood rotate in the net early in the year.