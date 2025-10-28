Blackwood (lower body) will be the backup behind Scott Wedgewood in Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Following a 10-game absence to begin the season, Blackwood will return to the lineup and should be back between the pipes soon. He was excellent for the Avalanche last year and could wrestle the No. 1 job away from Wedgewood after getting back into a rhythm.