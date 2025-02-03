Blackwood posted a 24-save shutout Sunday in a 2-0 win over the Flyers.

After a rough stretch in which Blackwood conceded at least three goals in five consecutive games, the Ontario native has earned back-to-back shutouts. Blackwood was one of two netminders in the NHL to make at least 12 appearances in the month of January, so a break in the schedule when the 4 Nations Face-Off begins Feb. 12 should benefit the 28-year-old in a big way. The move to Colorado has done wonders for the 2015 second-round pick -- he has a .925 save percentage and a 2.03 GAA while winning 12 of 18 starts since being acquired in a trade from San Jose on Dec. 9.