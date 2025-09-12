Blackwood has not taken shots during the Avalanche's informal skates and appears to be bothered by a lower-body injury, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports Friday.

The Avalanche haven't revealed any information, but an update may come next week when training camp officially opens. Blackwood being hurt would be a serious dent in the team's goaltending depth, but if it's a minor issue, he has plenty of time to be ready for the start of the regular season.