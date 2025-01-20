Blackwood will defend the home crease against the Wild on Monday.

Blackwood has been relatively effective since being traded to the Avalanche from the Sharks, but he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance Monday after he gave up four goals on 28 shots (.857 save percentage) in a loss to Edmonton on Thursday. Blackwood made a road start against the Wild on Jan. 9 and turned aside 24 of 25 shots (.960 save percentage) en route to a 6-1 win.