Blackwood made 24 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers.

Blackwood was solid throughout the contest. Conor Sheary went high glove from the left circle as Cale Makar tried to lift his stick from behind early in the third. Artemi Panarin tied the game with a one-timer with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, but Blackwood didn't see it through traffic. Blackwood shook off Thursday's loss, which was his first in regulation this season. He is now 7-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage.