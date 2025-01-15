Blackwood stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

It wasn't looking good for the Avalanche until Artturi Lehkonen tied the game late in the third period. Devon Toews added the game-winner in overtime, but Blackwood deserves a lot of credit for keeping the score close until the offense took over. He has won four of his six outings in January and still has yet to give up more than two goals as a member of the Avalanche. For the season, he's 15-11-4, including a 9-2-1 record with the Avalanche. He's added a 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage over 31 appearances when accounting for his time with the Sharks. Blackwood is likely to get the nod Thursday against the Oilers, though Scott Wedgewood is healthy after a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury and may snag a start some time soon despite the Avalanche having no back-to-backs for nearly two weeks.